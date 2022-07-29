Dustin Johnson Delivers Strong 1st Round at LIV Bedminster Day 1

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Dustin Johnson delivered a solid performance during the first round of competition in the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, but he sits just outside the top three on the leaderboard.

Johnson sits tied for fourth with Carlos Ortiz after finishing Round 1 four under par. He said after Friday's first round that he was happy with his performance.

Johnson carded three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, struggling on the fifth and seventh holes. He sat one-under par through nine holes, and had a much better performance on the back nine, adding three more birdies to close out Friday's action.

This is Johnson's third event in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. He finished tied for seventh in LIV Golf's inaugural event at Centurion Golf Club in London and tied for third place at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland.

Johnson left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf after receiving a deal worth around $125 million, according to James Corrigan and Tom Morgan of the Telegraph (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post).

That money is in addition to any money he wins throughout the invitational series. The winner of each even receives $4 million.

Johnson will look to capture hold of the lead in Bedminster when he tees off again on Saturday. Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed currently share the lead at seven-under par, while Phachara Khongwatmai is in second at five-under.