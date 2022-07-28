Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels 'Engaging' With Teams Calling About All-Star

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Juan Soto isn't the only megastar who may be on the market ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

While Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post explained the Los Angeles Angels trading two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani "is seen as very unlikely," they reported the American League West team is at least "engaging when rival executives mention" him in discussions.

Heyman and Sherman suggested teams that are interested in Soto, such as the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners, "are the most logical ones to make a call on Ohtani," but it would require an "absolutely eye-popping" offer for Los Angeles to move him.

Frankly, that comes as no surprise.

The 28-year-old is under team control through next season, so the 42-56 Angels could retool ahead of the 2023 campaign and compete behind the star power of Ohtani and Mike Trout. Teams may not be willing to sacrifice what it would likely take in farm-system capital to land him either.

Ohtani won the American League MVP last season while slashing .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBI and 26 stolen bases as a hitter and posting a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings as a pitcher.

It was a dazzling display of two-way talent and something that hasn't been seen at the major league level in generations.

He is slashing .257/.352/.492 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI this season but has been even better as a pitcher with a 2.80 ERA, 0.996 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.

Ohtani would be a major boost for any playoff contender because of his ability to serve as an ace every five days while also anchoring the lineup as an elite hitter. Yet it doesn't seem like that will happen, even if the Angels are listening to some offers.

Rather, Heyman and Sherman noted the American League West team is more likely to move starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, closer Raisel Iglesias and relief pitchers Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup.