NHL to Change Jersey Supplier When Adidas Contract Ends After 2023-24 Season

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The NHL announced Thursday that it will not be continuing its jersey deal with Adidas after their contract expires following the 2023-24 season.

"The NHL and Adidas look forward to continuing to work closely together over the next two years and to a smooth transition to the new authentic NHL uniform supplier, which will be announced by the NHL at the appropriate time," the league said in a statement.

Per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, it was Adidas that served as "the catalyst in not seeking to renew with the NHL."

The deal between the NHL and Adidas was for seven years, when the apparel company replaced Reebok starting in the 2017-18 campaign. Reebok had held the jersey rights starting with the 2005-06 season.

Reebok was paying the NHL $35 million per year for those rights. Per Wyshynski, Adidas reportedly doubled that payout.

Adidas also signed star players like Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid to promote the apparel company, though according to that report, "sources told ESPN that players with expiring endorsement deals have been told by Adidas that those deals would not be renewed, which was a harbinger that the company was heading for a split with the NHL."

Adidas has a large footprint in the soccer world, with kit deals with clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus and LAFC, along with several national teams.

In the United States, Nike has a stronghold on the jersey game, with deals in place with the NFL, NBA and MLB. Nike also has a number of deals with college programs.

Now, the door will be open for apparel companies to work with the NHL.