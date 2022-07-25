Lakers Rumors: Rasheed Wallace 'Will No Longer Join' Darvin Ham's Staff

Visual China Group via Getty Images

Rasheed Wallace no longer plans to join the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania previously reported in June that Wallace had agreed to the role.

Ham, who is heading into his first year as head coach of the Lakers, was teammates with Wallace for two seasons with the Detroit Pistons. They both played for the 2003-04 team that won the NBA title by beating the Lakers in the Finals.

Wallace was a four-time All-Star during his 16-year NBA career, mostly starring for the Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers while appearing for six different organizations in total.

The 47-year-old spent one season as an assistant for the Pistons after his playing career, and he served as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis last year under Penny Hardaway.

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett recently praised Wallace as "a genius and a mastermind" who would have helped Anthony Davis and LeBron James as an assistant coach.

Los Angeles must now find someone else who can help turn things around after a disappointing 33-49 season.