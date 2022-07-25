5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 209

0 of 5

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The UFC visited London for the second time this year Saturday, treating British fans to the surprisingly deep UFC Fight Night 208 card. But unlike its predecessor, UFC Fight Night 204 in March, Saturday's card did not exactly blow the roof off the host O2 Arena.

The most disappointing moment of the night occurred in the main event, when No. 4-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes took on the UK's Tom Aspinall, the division's No. 6 contender. It was a fight that could have ended any number of ways. The ending we got was one of the worst possible, as Aspinall was ruled out of the fight with a flukey knee injury just 15 seconds into the first round—seemingly the product of a leg kick gone wrong.

Rising Liverpudlian stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann both picked up big wins at the event, stopping Jordan Leavitt by submission and Hannah Goldy by TKO, respectively, but beyond that, the card featured few memorable moments.

Longtime middleweight contender Jack Hermansson picked up a solid victory over the rising Chris Curtis, but it wasn't exactly a barnburner, and the unranked Curtis took the fight on short notice, so the victory won't do much to improve Hermansson's standing in the division.

Light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov also scored a decent win on the card, knocking out former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson, but that was more sad to watch than anything, as the Swedish veteran is clearly ready to call it a career.

It wasn't the best card, but they can't all be home runs. And at the very least, it did open the door to some nice matchmaking opportunities. Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping to see when the dust settles.