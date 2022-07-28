MLB Superstar Power Rankings: Where Do 30 Teams' Top Stars Stack Up?

3 of 18

20. Corey Seager, SS, Texas Rangers

Here's a fun fact: Seager—whose career high in home runs is 26—is on pace for 39 dingers, but his OPS (.795) is the lowest of any season in which he didn't miss five months because of Tommy John surgery.

How does that add up?

Well, a two-month stretch (May 4 through July 3) in which he batted .208 didn't help.

Texas ponied up $325 million for a career .297 hitter who averaged 15 home runs per season (aka George Brett), but it ended up with a .246 hitter who can send a baseball into orbit once every four or five games (aka Jay Buhner).

But Seager is a version of Buhner who is a solid shortstop as opposed to a defensive liability in right field, so that's actually pretty cool.

19. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins

Red-hot and healthy Buxton?

Top five player in the bigs, no problem.

Through his first 18 games (Minnesota's first 27), Buxton was homering at a 162-game pace of 81. And there was a three-game stretch in early June in which he had five home runs in nine at-bats.

In 22 games in between, though, he triple-slashed .157/.253/.301 and sporadically missed eight games. And for the year, he's batting .219 and averaging 3.8 strikeouts per walk.

But at least he has made it nearly four full months without a serious injury. He already has more plate appearances in 2022 than he had in any of the previous four seasons. And despite having missed 23 games, there's a chance he'll hit 40 home runs.

18. Dylan Cease, RHP, Chicago White Sox

If Carlos Rodon was the start of "How is he not in the top 10?!" territory, Cease likely signals the start of "Are you out of your bleeping mind to have him this low?" territory. Because since May 29, he has made 11 starts with a 0.42 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

He did allow 10 unearned runs during that time, though, and he had a 4.24 ERA in his first nine starts. Moreover, his walk rate—4.2 per nine innings even in that 11-game run—is concerning. And because of his propensity for both walks and strikeouts, he has pitched into the seventh inning just four times all season.

Cease also entered 2022 with a 4.39 ERA in his three-year career and has never been named an All-Star. (How that was the case this year is equally confusing and infuriating.)

Add it all up, and this historic run over the past two months gets him into the top 20 but not the top 15.

17. Julio Rodriguez, CF, Seattle Mariners

Rodriguez started slow. At the end of April, he was batting .205, had not yet homered and was striking out in 37.0 percent of his plate appearances. But over his subsequent 72 games, he triple-slashed .292/.352/.542, whiffed in a more respectable 24.3 percent of trips to the plate and had a 162-game pace of 38 home runs and 106 RBI.

For the year, he's on pace for 28 homers and 35 stolen bases. Should he get there, he would join Mike Trout (twice), Ronald Acuna Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and Cesar Cedeno as the only players in MLB history with 25 home runs and 30 stolen bases in an age-22 or younger season.

It would be egregiously premature to put the 2022 Home Run Derby runner-up in the same conversation with Ken Griffey Jr., but this Mariners center fielder sure is fun to watch.

16. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

After finishing as the runner-up to Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP Award while leading the majors with 48 home runs and 123 runs, Guerrero is having a modest campaign.

He's still quite good. He wouldn't be ahead of Dylan Cease and Julio Rodriguez if he weren't. Vladito should finish with 35 home runs and 100 RBI.

But instead of a slugging percentage just north of .600, he's just south of .500. The only category he's threatening to lead the majors in is GIDPs. And considering he had just a 0.1 FanGraphs WAR from 2019 to 2020, Guerrero gets a strong tip of the cap for last year's slugging prowess and a spot just outside the top 15.