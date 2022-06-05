Fresh MLB Stat Leader Predictions 2 Months into 2022 Season

0 of 10

Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Nearly two months into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge is leading all players in home runs, Jose Ramirez is tops in RBI, Martin Perez has the best ERA and Josh Hader is No. 1 in saves.

Will all of those players finish the season atop those leaderboards?

Will any of them?

Fifty-two games into last season, Sal Perez had just 10 home runs and 33 RBI, only to rack up 38 and 88, respectively, the rest of the way to lead the majors in both categories.

We've been impressed by the leaders through the first third of this campaign, but a lot can change between now and early October.

With that in mind, we've projected the 2022 leader in 10 major stat categories (five batting; five pitching). And if we manage to get three out of 10 right, please remember that's a solid batting average.