NFL Players Set Up to Fail in 2022

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The NFL has plenty of game-changing stars, but it's ultimately still a team game.

Even the best players in the league need talent around them to make life easier.

A quarterback needs a functional offensive line and pass-catchers who can optimize the passing game. A running back needs to be in the right scheme with adequate blocking in front of him.

On defense, even the best pass-rushers can be neutralized if the offense only has to worry about them. A superstar can't make up for a bad secondary. The list goes on.

Looking across the league, there are some really talented players who are going to have a hard time living up to their potential this season. Each of these players are going to be called upon to make an impact, but they aren't exactly getting the help they need.