Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2022 Blockbuster Trades

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Look alive, everyone. Major League Baseball's Aug. 2 trade deadline is fast approaching, so it's just a matter of time before some of the stars of today change teams.

So too, of course, will some of the stars of tomorrow.

Especially now that Washington Nationals super-duper-star Juan Soto is on the block, there's indeed a higher than usual likelihood that some of the game's very best prospects will be on the move in the near future.

As such, we've speculated on seven of the best and brightest that could potentially be major prizes in blockbuster trades. These prospects all play for parent clubs that are firmly in contention at the major league level. They also seem vaguely or even explicitly expendable for reasons relating to positional surpluses and developmental concerns.

For simplicity's sake, we'll count these guys down in descending order of where they stand on MLB.com's top 100 list. But first, we'll run through a "maybe" pile of top prospects that we're just not sure are going anywhere any time soon.