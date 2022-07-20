Packers News: John Brown Works out for Green Bay Ahead of Training Camp

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Veteran wideout John Brown has reportedly worked out for the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Last season, the 32-year-old made stops with the Las Vegas Raiders (who cut him in late August), Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn't register a reception in four total games. He was targeted three times.

For his career, Brown has also made stops with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Buffalo Bills (2018-20).

Brown set career highs in receptions (72) and receiving yards (1,060) in 2019 with a young Josh Allen throwing him passes, adding six touchdowns that season. His seven touchdown receptions in the 2015 season, paired with veteran Carson Palmer, was a career high.

He added 65 catches for 1,003 yards that season.

While those two campaigns were Brown's signature seasons in the NFL, he was a solid depth wideout in his prime with down-the-field speed.

If the Packers are looking for veteran options to round out their receiving corps while rookie second-rounder Christian Watson develops, however, players like Julio Jones and Will Fuller are still available.

Both would be more expensive signings and bring substantial injury concerns—Jones has played just 19 games the past two seasons, while Fuller hasn't played more than 10 games in a season since his rookie campaign in 2016—but both would also offer far more upside than Brown.

Since trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers will have a receiving group that consists of the unproven Watson along with veterans in Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

It's a solid group for two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers, though it isn't the most dynamic grouping. If the Packers are looking more for a WR5 option and less for an overall upgrade at the position, however, a player like Brown might make more sense as a low-cost flier than a player like Jones or Fuller.