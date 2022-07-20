Giancarlo Stanton Wins 2022 MLB All-Star Game MVP

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The American League won the 2022 All-Star Game 3-2 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, its ninth consecutive win over the National League.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was named MVP after going 1-for-2 with a two-run homer that tied the game in the fourth inning. Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins followed with the go-ahead solo blast. Stanton, a Los Angeles native, was given the nod in his hometown.

Stanton was playing in his fifth career All-Star Game and his first since 2017, which is the same season he was named NL MVP. He is now the third Yankees player ever to be named All-Star Game MVP, joining Derek Jeter in 2000 and Mariano Rivera in 2013.

Tuesday's game was expected to be an offensive showcase but instead was dominated by pitching. The NL took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but failed to record another hit until the eighth inning. The AL totaled eight hits, but never really threatened to put more runs on the board outside of the fireworks in the fourth inning.

For Stanton, Tuesday's performance continued a strong 2022 season. The 32-year-old is batting .237 this year with 24 home runs, 61 RBI and a .835 OPS. He's been a key part of New York's success.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 64-28 with a 13-game lead in the AL East. With the second half of the season on the horizon, New York has its eyes set on the postseason as it hopes to make it back to the World Series since its last championship win in 2009.

With Stanton helping to lead the charge, the Yankees are in position to do just that.