Biggest Question That Can Decide Each NFL Division Race with Training Camps Underway

0 of 8

John Fisher/Getty Images

As NFL teams open training camp, we should revisit the biggest storylines from the offseason and how roster changes can impact the 2022 campaign.

Did the clubs that took big swings for star players do enough to unseat incumbent division leaders, or will the top teams remain in the No. 1 spots?

In a look at each division, you'll notice an emphasis on offense because of the splashy quarterback and wide receiver moves during the spring. Apparently, front-office executives received the memo about the importance of racking up points after watching eight of the 10 highest-scoring teams clinch a postseason berth in 2021.

That being said, one club may have to win its division with a stifling defense.

Let's take a look at who's in the running to claim a top-four seed in each conference, and which teams may take a step back as rival squads attempt to move up the ranks.