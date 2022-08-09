Red Sox's Chris Sale Broke Wrist While Riding Bike, Out for Season with Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering an off-field injury.

The team announced that Sale broke his wrist Saturday while riding his bike and subsequently underwent surgery.

The 33-year-old had undergone surgery July 18 after suffering a broken left pinky finger during his second start of the season against the New York Yankees. While the team didn't give a firm timetable for his return, it was expected that his recovery would take four to six weeks.

Sale missed the first three-plus months of the 2022 season after suffering a broken rib while training during the MLB lockout. He made his season debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 12, throwing five innings with no runs allowed, one walk and five strikeouts in a 3-2 loss.

In his next start against New York, the seven-time All-Star allowed two earned runs in the first inning before a 106 mph line drive off the bat of Aaron Hicks connected with his little finger.

"One look at this finger, I knew [it was broken] immediately," Sale said. "That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. I soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone."

The native of Lakeland, Florida was once the ace of Boston's starting rotation, but he's been slowed by injuries in recent years. He missed the 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery and has pitched just 48.1 innings combined in 2021 and 2022.

Nick Pivetta and Nathan Eovaldi will continue to be the top two starters for a Red Sox team with fading playoff hopes, as they are last in the AL East with a 54-56 record.