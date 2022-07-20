No-Brainer NFL Signings That Should Happen Right Now

1 of 5

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have won five games in each of the past three seasons. It's safe to say there's going to be some serious tension in Carolina if that doesn't change in 2022.

The problem is they've taken some hits in free agency. Haason Reddick, Stephon Gilmore, DaQuan Jones and Morgan Fox all played important roles on defense last season, and all of them will be playing for different teams in 2022.

The team's trade for Baker Mayfield signifies an interest in winning games this season. After all, it is Matt Rhule's third year as head coach.

The Panthers also happen to be among the teams with the most cap space, per Spotrac. The $20.4 million at their disposal won't help them win games if they don't spend it.

Adding Carlos Dunlap to their stable of pass-rushers would be a good investment. With Reddick going to Philadelphia, the Panthers are losing 11 sacks and making it easier to scheme against Brian Burns.

2020 second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos needs to step up, but Dunlap showed enough juice in 2021 to be a contributor. He had 8.5 sacks and was one of few bright spots for the Seahawks last season.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Dunlap met with the Panthers in June and the workout went well. With camp around the corner, it's time to pick up the phone and add him to the fold.