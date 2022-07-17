Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Astros' Justin Verlander Among SPs out for MLB All-Star Game

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A trio of All-Star aces—the New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros' Justin Verlander and Atlanta Braves' Max Fried—will be held out of Tuesday's Midsummer Classic after making starts over the weekend, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

They have been replaced by three relief pitchers: Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Toronto's Jordan Romano and Milwaukee's Devin Williams.

Cole, Verlander and Fried join Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brewers closer Josh Hader, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer as players to withdraw from the All-Star Game this year.

Cole, 31, is having another excellent season, going 8-2 for the Yankees with a 3.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in 106.1 innings. He's a five-time All-Star.

Verlander, 39, has played in his fair share of All-Star Games already in his career, with nine selections. The two-time Cy Young award winner and former MVP is 12-3 this season with a 1.89 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 109.1 innings. He's made a strong early case to earn his third Cy Young award.

Fried, 28, was selected to his first Midsummer Classic this season, going 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 119.1 innings.

As for their replacements, the 33-year-old Hendriks has 18 saves in 21 opportunities this season, while the 29-year-old Romano has 19 saves in 22 opportunities and Williams, 27, has six saves, a 1.77 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 39 appearances.

Hendriks is the only former All-Star among that group. He'll be heading to his third Midsummer Classic.