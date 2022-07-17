X

    Fox Sports Apologizes for Using Yankees, Red Sox Logos over 9/11 Memorial on TV

    July 17, 2022

    

    Fox Sports apologized Sunday after placing a Baseball Night in America graphic over a shot of the 9/11 Memorial during its Saturday night broadcast of the New York Yankees' 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

    Steve Scott @SteveScottNEWS

    Of all the NYC aerial shots Fox Sports could have used, they decided to superimpose their baseball logo over the 9/11 Memorial?<br><br>Horrible. <a href="https://t.co/aM8XtGpACU">pic.twitter.com/aM8XtGpACU</a>

    "During last night's telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," a Fox Sports spokesman told USA Today's Jace Evans in an emailed statement. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."

    The graphic's placement was immediately met with backlash:

    Andrew Mason @MaseDenver

    There are ideas that are merely bad, ideas that are downright terrible, and then there is what the Fox Sports graphic department came up with for Red Sox-Yankees, superimposing team logos on the site of the former Twin Towers: <a href="https://t.co/o1Nvuxb4ao">pic.twitter.com/o1Nvuxb4ao</a>

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    For those confused…that’s where the Twin Towers were. There is a memorial there now and the logos are where the individual towers once stood. <a href="https://t.co/WhJIWwqqMZ">pic.twitter.com/WhJIWwqqMZ</a>

    Carol Eggers @ceggersmidwest

    Can someone tell ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a>⁩ never to do this again? Beyond offensive. <a href="https://t.co/Jf7D8DXLKf">pic.twitter.com/Jf7D8DXLKf</a>

    The National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center features a pair of pools that have been approximately placed at the former sites of the two World Trade Center buildings that collapsed during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

    The names of the 2,996 people who died during those attacks and the six people who died at the 1993 World Trade Center bombing are inscribed around the pools.

    The site was built in 2011.

