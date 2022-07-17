Fox Sports Apologizes for Using Yankees, Red Sox Logos over 9/11 Memorial on TV

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fox Sports apologized Sunday after placing a Baseball Night in America graphic over a shot of the 9/11 Memorial during its Saturday night broadcast of the New York Yankees' 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

"During last night's telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," a Fox Sports spokesman told USA Today's Jace Evans in an emailed statement. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."

The graphic's placement was immediately met with backlash:

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center features a pair of pools that have been approximately placed at the former sites of the two World Trade Center buildings that collapsed during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

The names of the 2,996 people who died during those attacks and the six people who died at the 1993 World Trade Center bombing are inscribed around the pools.

The site was built in 2011.