Fox Sports Apologizes for Using Yankees, Red Sox Logos over 9/11 Memorial on TV

Fox Sports Apologizes for Using Yankees, Red Sox Logos over 9/11 Memorial on TVJuly 17, 2022
Fox Sports apologized Sunday after placing a Baseball Night in America graphic over a shot of the 9/11 Memorial during its Saturday night broadcast of the New York Yankees' 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.
"During last night's telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," a Fox Sports spokesman told USA Today's Jace Evans in an emailed statement. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."
The graphic's placement was immediately met with backlash:
Andrew Mason @MaseDenver
There are ideas that are merely bad, ideas that are downright terrible, and then there is what the Fox Sports graphic department came up with for Red Sox-Yankees, superimposing team logos on the site of the former Twin Towers: <a href="https://t.co/o1Nvuxb4ao">pic.twitter.com/o1Nvuxb4ao</a>
The National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center features a pair of pools that have been approximately placed at the former sites of the two World Trade Center buildings that collapsed during the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.
The names of the 2,996 people who died during those attacks and the six people who died at the 1993 World Trade Center bombing are inscribed around the pools.
The site was built in 2011.