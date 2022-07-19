Buying Or Selling NFL's Latest Rumors, Buzz Entering Training Camps

10 of 10

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette wasn't the only running back who has been in the news. While appearing on NFL Now, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins may not be ready for the season opener on September 11 against the New York Jets.

"Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1," he said. "He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless."

It didn't take long for the report to reach Dobbins. It took even less time for third-year running back to push back.

"Okay I’m tired of being quiet," Dobbins tweeted. "Come to me for your source (Rapoport) because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1."

After rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards a carry as a rookie, Dobbins was a trendy breakout pick in 2022. But the former Ohio State star tore his ACL in the preseason, and just like that his second season was over.

BUY

There hasn't been a lot of news out of Baltimore regarding Dobbins, who sat out OTAs while rehabbing the knee. Back in June, head coach John Harbaugh expressed cautious optimism, while allowing that there was no definitive timetable for Dobbins' return.

“The knee injuries are a little tougher to say what the schedule really is, Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zriebiec of the Athletic. So, you talk to J.K., he’s the starting running back today, (and) he should have been practicing today, but he’s got work to do still.”

Zrebiec went on to write that Dobbins will likely open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List, and that he probably won't see any preseason action. And players aren't necessarily the most accurate sources on injuries—they understandably tend to be optimistic.

But it has been almost a full calendar year since Dobbins got hurt, so while his status for Week 1 will be a hot topic of conversation through camp and into the preseason, I'll take Dobbins at his word that he'll be a go at Met Life Stadium in Week 1.