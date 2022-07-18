Raiders' Davante Adams Named to 99 Club in Madden NFL 23 Player Ratings

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 99 Club in Madden NFL 23 will have a familiar face when it is released on Aug. 19.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will have an overall rating of 99 for the second straight year, as he was also a member of the 99 Club in Madden NFL 22. Adams, who Las Vegas acquired this offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, becomes the first Raiders wideout to be rated so highly since Randy Moss in Madden 06.

Adams continued to make a case he is the best receiver in the NFL with a spectacular 2021 season. He finished with 123 catches for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns on his way to earning his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection. He also was named a first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive season.

The Raiders signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension after acquiring him. He's now reunited with Las Vegas quarterback and former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

When speaking to reporters last month, Adams said he felt like he's earned the right to choose where he plays at this stage in his career. As a California native, the 29-year-old said it was important for him to be close to home.

"This isn’t Year 2, or I’m not trying to necessarily fight for a job or anything like that to where you've got to do what you've got to do—you've got to stay out there," he said. "I had the choice and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun."

While Adams won't have the benefit of catching passes from two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, he will still have ample opportunities to put up big numbers as the focal point of the Raiders offense. Las Vegas hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as its head coach, and he will surely enjoy having a weapon like Adams to build a scheme around.

Now, it's clear that Madden players will also have a great time controlling the Raiders offense with a member of the 99 Club on the outside.