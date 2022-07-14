Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso, Full 2022 MLB Home Run Derby Bracket Revealed

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced Thursday night the bracket for next week's Home Run Derby.

Below, we'll break down the matchups for the event, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET Monday and air on ESPN.

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols

Schwarber is one of the favorites, as he has a National League-leading 28 dingers. He also has experience at the Derby, finishing as the runner-up in 2018 behind Bryce Harper.

"I think I can learn from my mistakes that I made back then," he told reporters. "Maybe not go full-blown 100 percent right away. Just keep working into it."

Oh, and he's blasted 17 homers since June 1.

Pujols will participate in his fifth Home Run Derby (2003, 2007, 2009, 2015), though he's never won the event. He'll be the unquestioned underdog against Schwarber and has just six homers this year, but it's mostly a curtain call for the legend.

"I'm excited and pumped up about it," he told reporters this week. "It's an honor just to be back in the All-Star Game. To have a chance to be a part of the Home Run Derby, too, that's something I always enjoy, and my kids will have a blast."

No. 4 Juan Soto vs. No. 5 Jose Ramirez

Soto may be the No. 4 seed, but he's arguably one of the favorites.

Last year, he hit the longest homer in the history of the event (520 feet). He knocked superstar Shohei Ohtani out in the first round in a swing-off after they tied with 22 long balls.

Eventual winner Pete Alonso knocked him out in the second round, but Soto made his mark.

He's also been hot in July with five homers to bring his total to 19.

Ramirez, on the other hand, has 17 homers but just one in his last 30 games.

No. 3 Corey Seager vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez

Welcome back to Dodger Stadium, Corey Seager.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and current Texas Ranger has 21 homers and plenty of familiarity with the stadium.

He'll take on Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez, who boasts all of 15 career home runs but will be one of the cooler stories in the competition as the fourth-youngest participant in the history of the event at 21 years old.

"Since I can remember, I've been watching Home Run Derbies every time I get the chance," he told reporters. "Since I was a kid, I have that dream to play in one, and now that I've got a chance to be in one, it's very surreal that it's happening. I'm just very excited to participate in it."

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuna Jr.

Alonso is the two-time defending champion and hasn't missed a beat in 2022, blasting 23 homers. He's the favorite, and deservedly so.

But don't sleep on Acuna. Since returning from a torn ACL, he has ripped eight homers in 56 games. He blasted 41 dingers in 2019 and already has three seasons with 24 or more homers.

Not too shabby for a 24-year-old.