7 Bargain-Bin NFL Free Agents Who Can Help Teams in 2022

It's not often that a 28-year-old with three Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod is still available right before the start of training camp, but Landon Collins is available.

The safety started hot with the New York Giants, amassing 437 tackles, 32 pass defenses, eight interceptions and four sacks while earning all the aforementioned honors during his first four years in the league.

Unfortunately, Collins struggled to stay healthy and didn't make as much of an impact upon signing with the Washington Commanders in 2019. He missed 13 games over the last two years and struggled with consistency when available.

Collins still flashed his playmaking ability during a trying 2021 campaign, including in Week 14 when he notched an interception and two sacks against the rival Dallas Cowboys. Despite the glimpses, he ultimately failed to live up to the massive six-year, $84 million deal he signed and was released this offseason.

While Collins can be a liability in coverage—he allowed 43 completions on 61 targets to go for 508 yards and eight touchdowns last year—his athleticism and tackling abilities are still top-notch.

The Alabama product could thrive in the right situation, especially as a hybrid safety that lines up in the box. He's an excellent disruptor in the backfield, evidenced by 41 tackles for losses, 16 QB hits, 10 sacks and seven forced fumbles during his career.

If Collins lands with a team who will deploy him in that role, he should pay dividends while barely making a dent in the salary cap.