NFL Rumors: Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs 'Not Close' to Long-Term Contract

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are reportedly "nowhere close" on a long-term contract, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The deadline for players on a franchise tag to agree to long-term deals with their current team is Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown in March. He hasn't signed the $16.6 million tender to this point.

Brown reportedly wants to be paid "at the top of the left tackle market, which is $23 million per year" according to Garafolo, while the Chiefs have been making offers that are "more in line with the top of the right tackle market."

Brown shifted from right tackle to left tackle in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens after Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury, and wanted to remain at the position, which ultimately led to the Ravens trading him to the Chiefs.

Brown then spent the past season as a left tackle for the Chiefs, earning his third straight Pro Bowl bid in the process.

The difference in earning potential between left and right tackle is pronounced. San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari have the highest average annual value at $23 million among left tackles, while New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk leads his position with an average annual value of $19.2 million.

A difference of $4 million per year in contract talks is substantial, though not insurmountable. If the two sides don't bridge it by Friday, though, a holdout could be on the horizon.