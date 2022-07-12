J.D. Martinez, Carlos Rodon, Garrett Cooper Named 2022 MLB All-Star Game Replacements

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper have been named as replacement players for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

They'll replace Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader and Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter and defending National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Martinez, 34, is hitting .313 with nine homers, 38 RBI, 50 runs and an .880 OPS. This is his fifth All-Star selection.

Rodon will head to his second All-Star Game. The 29-year-old is 8-5 this season with a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 100 innings across 17 starts.

The 31-year-old Cooper will make his All-Star debut. He has hit .299 with seven homers, 40 RBI, 28 runs and an .826 OPS.

Alvarez, 25, is having a fantastic season, blasting 26 homers in 75 games. The Astros put him on the 10-day injured list Sunday, however, with inflammation in his right hand.

"Yordan has been suffering with the injury for a couple weeks and it's gotten worse," Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters. "We decided that hey, the only way to get this well is to try to use these [series] before the All-Star break to coincide with the 10 that he has to be on the IL."

The 28-year-old Hader leads Major League Baseball with 26 saves but will not play in the Midsummer Classic because of "family responsibilities," per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Harper has posted an impressive .985 OPS in 64 games, though a UCL tear in his right elbow has forced the usual right fielder into DH duties. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since June 26 after fracturing his left thumb and undergoing surgery.

He likely won't return from that injury until late August or September.