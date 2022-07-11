Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice Joins Broncos' New Ownership Group

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is joining the Denver Broncos' new Walton-Penner ownership group, the organization announced Monday.

In June, an ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband Greg Penner agreed to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion from the Pat Bowlen Trust.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.