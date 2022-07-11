NFL Coach: Knock on Raiders' Derek Carr Is 'He Lacks a Little Toughness at Times'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn't rank among the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL in a survey of league executives, coaches, scouts and players compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

While Carr was an honorable mention, an NFL offensive coach criticized his toughness.

"His film was really good," the coach told Fowler. "The guy was one of the best third-down passers in the NFL last year. He lacks a little toughness at times; that's my only real knock on him. Won't stand in there."

