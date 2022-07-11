The Most Desperate MLB Teams Heading into 2022 Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

It's at the point of the MLB season when it's time for franchises to make tough decisions.

With the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaching, they have to decide whether to buy, sell or stand pat.

Some of the fringe playoff teams this season could be just a move away from establishing themselves as contenders.

Now management for those teams are tasked with figuring out if they fall into that category, or if taking big swings at the deadline is more like burning daylight.

Let's explore the most desperate MLB teams heading into the deadline, factoring in how close they are to a playoff spot, preseason expectations and, in at least one case, positional surplus.