Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Set for Women's Singles Final

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 2022 Wimbledon women's final is set with Ons Jabeur taking on Elena Rybakina for the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday.

This will be the first Wimbledon ladies' championship match with two first-time Grand Slam finalists since 2013 when Marion Bartoli defeated Sabine Lisicki in straight sets.

Jabeur, despite being the No. 3 seed coming into the tournament, had to prove a lot en route to reaching the final. She was unable to compete in the Australian Open due to a back injury and lost her first-round match to unseeded Magda Linette at the French Open.

Rybakina didn't fare much better in the first two Grand Slam tournaments of the season either. The Kazakh star lost to Zhang Shuai in the opening round in Melbourne. She advanced further at Roland Garros, before falling to Madison Keys in the 3rd round.

Ladies' Singles Semifinal Results

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. No. 16 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3

Recap

Things couldn't have started better for Jabeur in her win over Tatjana Maria. The 27-year-old did drop the opening game in the first set, but quickly turned things around for a 6-2 victory in 38 minutes.

Maria, who was the only unseeded player left on the women's singles bracket, was able to battle back as she has throughout the tournament. The 34-year-old took the second set 6-3 thanks to her first-serve success (12-of-15) and success at the net, winning 14 points there.

This marked the fourth match of the tournament that Maria was able to force a decisive third set by winning the second. She defeated Astra Sharma, Jelena Ostapenko and Jule Niemeier in the previous rounds by going the distance.

Things did not work out for Maria this time around. Jabeur only needed 27 minutes to finish off a 6-1 third-set win to take the match and clinch a spot in the Wimbledon final. She broke Maria's serve twice, had 10 winners and took advantage of eight unforced errors from Maria.

The win was also a historic moment for the Tunisia-born Jabeur:

Despite the loss on Thursday, Maria was one of the standout stories of this year's Wimbledon. The mother of two entered the tournament No. 103 in the WTA rankings and hadn't advanced past the third round at a Grand Slam before in her career.

Halep was another heartwarming story coming from the courts at SW19. She was making her first appearance at the All England Club since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final.

It initially looked like Halep was going to keep her positive momentum going. She raced into a 3-1 lead in the first set before things soon fell apart.

Rybakina won the next five games to take the opening set. Halep's issues continued to hinder her as the second set began, double-faulting on the final point in her opening service game to give Rybakina the break.

Halep was often her own worst enemy in the match. She didn't have a single ace and committed nine double-faults.

Rybakina deserves plenty of credit for creating her own successes in the win. The 23-year-old had five aces and 22 winners. She clinched the win with a fantastic backhand winner on a return shot to break Halep's serve.

This sets up the fourth head-to-head meeting between Jabeur and Rybakina. Rybakina won the first matchup at the Wuhan Open in September 2019. Jabeur won the next two matches, both in 2021.

The ladies' final will be played at Centre Court on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.