Which 2022 NFL Offseason Moves Will Look Worst In 3 Years?

1 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best AFC regular-season record at 12-5 last year despite missing superstar running back Derrick Henry for more than half of it.

Although their run ended with a disappointing exit in the AFC Divisional Round thanks to the eventual conference champion Cincinnati Bengals, there was still plenty of reason to believe the Titans could stick around as a perennial contender.

Following their controversial decision to trade away top wideout A.J. Brown during the draft, it’s unlikely the Titans will be as dangerous in 2022 and beyond.

Tennessee sent shockwaves through the league when it shipped the rising star to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the Nos. 18 and 101 overall selections.

While the Titans wasted little time identifying a replacement, snagging Arkansas’ Treylon Burks with the first-round pick it received from the Eagles, it will be difficult for the first-year talent to replicate the outstanding early and consistent success that Brown found after being taken in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Brown quickly established himself as one of the league’s top wideouts, surpassing the 1,000-yard receiving mark as both a rookie and sophomore while scoring 20 total touchdowns in that span.

Although he took a step back in 2021 while dealing with injuries that limited him to 13 games, the Ole Miss product still reeled in 63 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns.

With the clock ticking on a contract extension, Tennessee brass opted to trade the 25-year-old rather than negotiate. The Eagles had little issue meeting Brown’s demands, signing the wideout to a four-year, $100 million deal ($57 million guaranteed) immediately after acquiring him.

Brown should play a key role in keeping Philadelphia in contention after the club made a surprise postseason appearance last year.

Without their No. 1 wideout in the fold, the Titans are due for a regression and could struggle to even reach the playoffs in 2022, potentially missing out for the first time since 2018, their last season without Brown.