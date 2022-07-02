Stefanos Tsitsipas: Nick Kyrgios 'Has a Very Evil Side to Him' After Wimbledon Loss

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas fell to Nick Kyrgios in a fiery third-round match at Wimbledon on Saturday, and now he's calling out the Australian for being a "bully."

Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in a match that included three code violations—one to Kyrgios for an audible obscenity, and two to Tsitsipas for ball abuse.

"It's constant bullying. He was probably a bully at school. I don't like bullies. He has a very evil side to him," Tsitsipas said of Kyrgios.

At one point during the match, Kyrgios called for Tsitsipas to be thrown out after hitting a ball into the crowd in frustration. Tsitsipas, clearly frustrated, apologized for the incident and said he was "triggered" by Kyrgios' behavior.

Kyrgios had frequently been in conversation with the chair umpire in each of the four sets, often yelling at the umpire, but insisted after the match that he did nothing to disrespect Tsitsipas.

"I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one that was hitting balls at me. He was the one who hit a spectator," Kyrgios said. "Apart from going back and forth with the umpire, I did nothing disrespectful towards him."

This is the second time over the last week that Kyrgios has made headlines.

After defeating Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 in the first round on Tuesday, Kyrgios spit in the direction of a fan that he said had been verbally abusing him throughout the match.

"Today, as soon as I won the match, I turned to him ... I've been dealing with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don't feel like I owed that person anything," Kyrgios said, according to ESPN's Simon Cambers.

"He literally came to the match to literally just, like, not even support anyone really. It was more just to stir up and disrespect. That's fine. But if I give it back to you, then that's just how it is."

The 27-year-old also called a lineswoman a "snitch" during his first-round match against Jubb and was warned after hitting a ball out of the stadium.

Kyrgios is often unpredictable, but he always draws a large crowd as he is one of the more spirited players in tennis.

Kyrgios now holds a 4-1 record in matches against Tsitsipas. He is set to face American Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 on Monday. His best finish at Wimbledon came when he reached the quarterfinals in 2014.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon and will look to bounce back at the US Open next month.