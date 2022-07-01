Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Wins Highlight Friday's Results

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic keeps adding to his historic Wimbledon winning streak.

The reigning three-time Wimbledon champion is on to the fourth round after a straight-set victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday. He has won 24 consecutive matches at this tournament dating back to 2018.

Joining Djokovic in the Round of 16 will be Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe, Elise Mertens and Ons Jabeur.

Here's a recap of the results and notable matches from Friday's action at the All England Club.

Men's Singles Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. No. 25 Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 32 Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

No. 9 Cameron Norrie def. Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-1, 6-0

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. No. 20 John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Tim van Rijthoven def. No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 23 Frances Tiafoe def. Alexander Bublik 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4

No. 30 Tommy Paul def. Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Jack Sock def. Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (1)

Jason Murray Kubler def. Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

David Goffin def. Ugo Humbert 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5

Ladies' Singles Results

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3

Tatjana Maria def. No. 5 Maria Sakkari 6-3, 7-5

No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko def. Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

No. 24 Elise Mertens def. No. 15 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5

Marie Bouzkova def. No. 28 Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3

Caroline Garcia def. No. 33 Shuai Zhang 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5)

Jule Niemeier def. Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Heather Watson def. Kaja Juvan 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Full results available at Wimbledon.com.

Djokovic certainly looks to have hit his stride since dropping the second set in his first round win over Kwon Soon-woo. The men's top seed has won each of his eight sets since then, including in his victory over Kecmanovic.

The win also gave Djokovic 24 straight on grass, the third-longest streak in the Open era behind Roger Federer (65) and Bjorn Borg (41).

There was some sloppiness from Djokovic on Friday. He committed four double faults, his most in a single match in the tournament thus far. The 35-year-old was able to offset it with a 6-1 advantage in break points and five double faults from Kecmanovic.

Next up for Djokovic will be a showdown with Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round. This is the first head-to-head meeting between the two.

This is Van Rijthoven's first Wimbledon appearance. The 25-year-old has defeated No. 15 Reilly Opelka and No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili in his past two matches.

Alcaraz's ascent to stardom this season continued with his best performance of the tournament thus far. He only dropped six games in a three-set win over Oscar Otte. The 19-year-old had 37 winners and broke Otte's serve six times.

"I played unbelievable today," Alcaraz told reporters after his win. "This was my best performance so far. I'm really happy with the level, and I will try to keep this level into the next round."

Things figure to start getting more difficult for Alcaraz going forward. The Spanish star will take on No. 10 Jannik Sinner, who sent John Isner packing in straight sets, in the fourth round.

Moving to the ladies' bracket, Ons Jabeur barely had to break a sweat with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Diane Parry that took just 68 minutes to complete. The No. 3 seed has won her first three matches in just over three hours combined (186 minutes).

Jabeur was nearly flawless with four aces, no double faults, five break points and 22 winners. She capped off Friday's win with 14 consecutive points.

Things did not go as well for fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari. The 26-year-old was stunned by Tatjana Maria in straight sets to become the second top-five seed to be sent home in the first week (No. 2 Anett Kontaveit).

Sakkari's serve and return game weren't working for her Friday. She committed six double faults with just three aces and only converted one of seven break-point chances.

Maria is into the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career. Per OptaAce, she is the oldest German woman in the Open era to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam event (34 years, 328 days).

Coming into Wimbledon, Maria hadn't won a match in the main draw at a Grand Slam tournament since the 2018 U.S. Open.

Saturday's schedule will feature Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff in action.