Predicting the Fate of the NFL's Young QBs in Prove-It Years Entering 2022

There's a reason why the NFL is called the "not for long" league. Things change quickly as a new head-coaching candidate or shiny quarterback prospect emerges and owners and fans demand immediate results.

There's not a larger personnel move than at quarterback. Finding a new starter often costs several valuable draft picks, tens of millions in salary allocation or comes after a season that led to firings. Only a few lucky teams have found their long-term starter after the first round.

Young quarterbacks tend to start slow but find their footing by Year 4. If you're still asking whether your quarterback is a franchise guy after Year 3, he's unlikely to be a difference-maker. Everyone dreads having a game manager or mediocre quarterback, but sometimes it's easier to pay someone like Jimmy Garoppolo or Kirk Cousins than to trade several first-round picks for an unproven rookie.

We've identified the seven quarterbacks currently on their rookie deals who are entering make-or-break years. If these passers don't perform up to expectations, they're at risk of being replaced or receiving significantly less money on new contracts. Even a middling season could cause their franchises to add competition to the quarterback room.

Let's dive in and predict how each of the murky situations surrounding these make-or-break candidates will play out.