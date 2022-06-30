Ranking the NFL's True Franchise Cornerstones Entering 2022

0 of 11

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Cambridge Dictionary defines a cornerstone as "a stone in a corner of a building, especially one with the date when the building was made or other writing on it." It's a definition that doesn't exactly translate to the NFL.

However, it also defines a cornerstone as "something of great importance that everything else depends on."

Now we're talking.

Cornerstone players are the foundation of an NFL team. The building blocks for winning. Success or failure depends on them. Have a good game, and it's victory formation. Have a bad one (or get hurt), and it's a long, quiet plane ride home.

Of course, all cornerstones are not created equally. The best player on a terrible team might not make the top 10 on another. Or maybe it's the very presence of an elite cornerstone that delineates between bad and average, between average and great.

For the purposes of ranking the league's top cornerstone players in 2022, candidates must meet three requirements.

First, they must be under 28 years old when Week 1 rolls around. An aging foundation will crumble much more quickly than one that was just poured, and with all due respect to veteran greats such as Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald, they are much closer to the end than the beginning.

Second, a cornerstone player has to play for the team that drafted him. J.C. Jackson is an excellent young cornerback, but if he were truly indispensable, the New England Patriots would have re-signed him.

And finally (and most importantly), a cornerstone must be really, really good at the whole playing football thing.

Otherwise, he'd just be a rock with writing in it.