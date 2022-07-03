The Key Steps MLB's 10 Worst Teams Must Take to Turn Things Around

10 of 10

Record: 26-54

Step 1: Cash in at the Trade Deadline

At No. 19, the A's are another lousy team with a relatively low draft pick. It's a good thing for their farm system, then, that they have lots to shop on the summer market. Frankie Montas is the big piece, but there's also outfielder Ramon Laureano and potentially breakout right-hander Paul Blackburn and even catcher Sean Murphy.

Step 2: Solve the Shea Langeliers/Tyler Soderstrom Dilemma

As for why Oakland would trade Murphy when he has club control through 2025, well, this is why. Langeliers and Soderstrom are two of the best catching prospects in the minors, though only one can supplant Murphy as the big club's catcher of the future. Since Langeliers is known as the better defender, first base might be the better fit for the hard-hitting Soderstrom.

Step 3: Get Cristian Pache Hitting

In addition to Langeliers, Pache was the other big piece the A's got from Atlanta in the Matt Olson trade. His defense in center field has been as advertised, but so has his bat in the sense that it's thus far yielded a .427 OPS in 68 games. That's not good enough for everyday duty, though the rookie's batted ball metrics allow for optimism going forward.

Step 4: Finish Zack Gelof's Development

Gelof is the other promising piece in what's otherwise a middling farm system. He's done nothing but hit since the A's took him in the second round last year, including with a .316 average and .372 OBP at Double-A Midland this year. All he needs to do now is recover from a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and further develop his power.

Step 5: Break Ground on a New Stadium

Remaining at RingCentral Coliseum ceased to be a viable long-term option for the A's well before fans stopped showing up this year. Fortunately, the franchise has options. The A's got the go-ahead to further develop their plans for a ballpark complex at the Port of Oakland. And if those plans fall through, there's always Las Vegas.

Either way, a new stadium is the A's ticket to a future that doesn't evolve developing star players only to farm them out to richer clubs when their salaries climb too high.

