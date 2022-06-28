MLB Power Rankings: Astros Jump Mets, Phillies Fall After Bryce Harper Injury

1 of 10

Javier Baez (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

30. Kansas City Royals (26-46)



Previous Rank: 29



The Royals took two of three from the Athletics in Oakland two weeks ago, but the A's returned the favor last week, knocking KC back down to the No. 30 spot in the process. First baseman Carlos Santana was hitting .357/.478/.554 in June before he was flipped to the Seattle Mariners on Monday, and he could be the first of several veterans moved.



29. Oakland Athletics (25-50)



Previous Rank: 30



It's hard to believe now that the Athletics started the season 10-9 before a nine-game losing streak sent them tumbling down the standings. They have just three series wins since the beginning of May, one of which came last week when they took two of three from the Royals in Kansas City.



28. Detroit Tigers (28-44)



Previous Rank: 26



The Tigers were swept by the Boston Red Sox last week, but they rebounded to take two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. Shortstop Javier Baez is playing his best baseball of the season right now, hitting .375/.412/.875 with four home runs in his last eight games.

27. Cincinnati Reds (25-47)



Previous Rank: 27



The Reds lost seven straight before taking two of three from the San Francisco Giants on the road over the weekend. Former top prospect Nick Senzel has tallied three multi-hit games in his last four, raising his average 33 points in the process. Getting him going at the plate would be a huge in-house boost.



26. Washington Nationals (28-48)



Previous Rank: 28



The Nationals went 3-2 on the road last week against the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers, though they were actually outscored 15-13 in those five games. The pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a 5.16 ERA, and the offense has largely been unable to pick up the slack.

