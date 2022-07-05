1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Before the 2022 Season Begins

0 of 32

Jason Miller/Getty Images

T-minus two months and counting before the 2022 NFL campaign begins.

There's much less time between now and Sept. 8, when the Buffalo Bills open the season against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, than everyone thinks.

The first rookies report to training camps in two weeks. From there, competition will commence for roster and starting spots. The preseason will eventually come into focus with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders before the 30 other teams kick into gear the following week.

Between now and the start of the regular season, much can still be accomplished for each of the franchises.

In many cases, bookkeeping is the most pressing concern, with star players looking for new contracts. High-profile battles will ensue. Also, significant roster movement can occur based on possible trade scenarios.

There's plenty left to do for every team before the official kickoff. The following moves are the most pressing for each situation.