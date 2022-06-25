Bennedict Mathurin: LeBron James 'Going to Have to Show Me He’s Better Than Me'

Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images

Nobody can accuse Bennedict Mathurin of setting his sights too low as he enters the NBA.

"A lot of people say he's great," the Indiana Pacers rookie said of LeBron James, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "I want to see how great he is. I don't think anybody is better than me. He's going to have to show me he's better than me."

If the Pacers landed someone who is better than James with the No. 6 overall pick of Thursday's NBA draft, they may have gotten the biggest steal in professional sports history.

After all, the King is on the shortlist of the greatest players of all time and has a resume that includes four championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, four league MVPs, 18 All-NBA selections, 18 All-Star Game nods and six All-Defensive honors.

It seems there is a reason a lot of people say he's great, but Mathurin will have the luxury of facing off against the version of James who turns 38 years old in December. The only problem for the Pacers rookie is LeBron still managed to average a head-turning 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season even at this stage of his career.

And he's probably going to be extra motivated facing Mathurin in 2022-23 if he sees these comments.

So, yeah, best of luck to the newest member of the Pacers.