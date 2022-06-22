Ravens Legend Tony Siragusa Dies at Age 55; Won Super Bowl XXXV with BAL

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday.

He was 55.

A team spokesman confirmed the news to Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun.

Siragusa played 12 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, helping lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl XXXV victory. The Ravens gave up just 165 points during that regular season, setting an all-time record for a 16-game season.

Siragusa finished his playing career with 564 tackles and 22 sacks, serving as an anchor in the middle against the run.

"He was the leader, he was our captain. He meant everything to everyone. It's a sad day. I just talked to him on Sunday. It's terrible," former Ravens teammate Brad Jackson told Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Known for his size and tenacity on the field, Siragusa became one of the NFL's most popular figures away from the gridiron because of his jovial personality. After retiring from the NFL in 2001, Siragusa embarked on a career in media, most notably spending time as a roaming sideline reporter for Fox.

No cause of death has been announced.

Siragusa is survived by his wife, Kathy, and their three children, Samantha, Ava and Anthony Jr.