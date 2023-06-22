Khris Middleton Declines $40.4M Bucks Contract Option, Will Become UFA

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Khris Middleton has opted to decline his $40.4 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks, and will become an unrestricted free agent, Middleton's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Middleton held a $40.4 million player option for 2023-24 prior to the new contract. He is a three-time All-Star who has spent his last 10 NBA seasons with the Bucks after playing his rookie year with the Detroit Pistons. Last year, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

The 2022-23 campaign was marred by injury (torn ligament in left wrist, right knee soreness), and he averaged just 15.1 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 33 games.

However, the 31-year-old has been well worth the five-year, $177.5 million contract he signed during the 2019 offseason.

Middleton served as a catalyst for the Bucks' 2020-21 championship, and it appeared he and the team were on their way back to the NBA Finals in 2021-22.

Unfortunately, the Texas A&M product suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee in the first round of the playoffs and was forced to miss the remainder of the season. He also underwent surgery in early July to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist that eventually kept him out for the first 20 games of 2022-23.

The Bucks eventually pushed the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to seven games but bowed out in the second round.

Losing Middleton is a tough blow for a Milwaukee team that could have won multiple titles with him on the court. Now, they have a massive hole to fill in their starting lineup, and it's unclear who will fill it for them.