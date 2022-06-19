Eight Cities That Would Be Perfect Spots for NFL Expansion

0 of 8

Raymond Boyd

The National Football League has established itself as America's sport and one of the most popular leagues in the world. The reality is that one day, the NFL will get bigger too.

The NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, and while the current format works just fine, the league's quest to dominate the ratings and rake in revenue will lead to further expansion.

"The conversations about possibly growing to 40 teams already are happening, at the highest levels of the league. It will take time to get there, but in time it will happen," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote last November.

The question is, where will new teams be established?

According to Dallas Cowboys franchise owner Jerry Jones, the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas should be off the list. When Dallas mayor Eric Johnson mentioned bringing another NFL franchise to Dallas on social media, Jones was quick to shoot down the idea.

"He doesn't have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys," Jones said this past week, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "He wouldn't want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have."

While Jones' stance is certainly debatable—and could change when presented with the money-making potential of a stadium-sharing agreement—the league may not want to battle one of its most prolific owners. It likely wouldn't have to either, as there are several other cities already ripe for an NFL franchise.

Here, we'll examine eight cities that would be perfect for expansion, if and when the league does decide to grow. We'll dive into factors like population, infrastructure, existing major-league markets and any other region-specific considerations that would make a site special for an NFL team.

Cities are listed in alphabetical order.

