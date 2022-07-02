1 Player Each NFL Team Should Consider Trading Before the 2022 Season

0 of 32

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Somewhere in the multiverse the NFL's biggest names are playing for different teams.

Each general manager is tasked with being his franchise's version of Dr. Strange to view all of the possible outcomes. He must find the one path toward winning a Super Bowl.

In order to do so, all possibilities must be considered, even if they are slim.

Many fail along the way. For example, Bill O'Brien's decision to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins two years ago basically changed the direction of the Houston Texans, whereas the Los Angeles Rams made the right investment in quarterback Matthew Stafford, who helped pushed the franchise toward the promised land last season.

Almost everyone should be available for the right price.

Based on the construction of their rosters, teams may view certain players as more beneficial to trade or as simply screaming to be moved. In either instance, any trade offer should be under consideration.

Some on this list may be viewed as a stretch, but the possibility must be weighed in an attempt to capture the NFL's version of the Infinity Gauntlet.