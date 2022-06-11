What We've Learned About Every NFL Team So Far in 2022

0 of 32

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

An NFL team's journey can vary. One may be short and sweet. Another may be a direct line to its preferred destination. Others may be forced to take a Lord of the Rings-like fellowship toward Mordor before it finally wins the one ring.

The Los Angeles Rams finally grabbed its precious championship for the second time in franchise history when Aaron Donald and Co. hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2021 campaign. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay forsook high-round draft picks and instead splurged on high-profile veterans.

No one is relevant immediately. Each organization must find its own path. It's all about being the cat that is copied, not the copycat.



Every team took a different approach this offseason to find the best way forward for its particular situation. A few happened to be one or two pieces away from pushing for a championship. Others made bold moves in free agency or via trade to change course. Some even took a couple of steps back before seeing which direction they'll head.

Whatever the case may be, quarterbacks drove most of these decisions, as always. And that's where this particular tale begins.