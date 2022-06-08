X

    Video: Tom Brady Gets Hair Dyed Bucs Colors by Children to Benefit Cancer Foundation

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 8, 2022

    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    Tom Brady has a famously strict diet, but when it comes to his hair follicles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is a little more lenient.

    As part of a "Cut and Color for a Cure" event benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Brady got his hair dyed red and orange.

    Rachel West @rachelwest__

    Tom Brady is now sporting a new hair color thanks to the kids at the Bucs’ Cut and Color for a Cure event benefitting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation <a href="https://t.co/MjgYbZneV5">pic.twitter.com/MjgYbZneV5</a>

    JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN

    Tom Brady may have to say goodbye to the modeling career for a bit. He’s currently letting childhood cancer survivors color his hair for the Bucs’ annual Cut and Color for a Cure. <a href="https://t.co/w33xbGXrAx">pic.twitter.com/w33xbGXrAx</a>

    rock riley @realrockriley

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TomBrady?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TomBrady</a> got his hair colored and colored some teammates hair at Cut and Color for a Cure.<br>Benefiting National Pediatric Cancer Foundation <a href="https://t.co/tdberIUQVR">pic.twitter.com/tdberIUQVR</a>

    It's certainly quite the look and yet another entry into Brady's long history of hairstyles. The 44-year-old is nothing if not an innovator.

