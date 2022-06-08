Video: Tom Brady Gets Hair Dyed Bucs Colors by Children to Benefit Cancer Foundation

Video: Tom Brady Gets Hair Dyed Bucs Colors by Children to Benefit Cancer FoundationJune 8, 2022
Tom Brady has a famously strict diet, but when it comes to his hair follicles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is a little more lenient.
As part of a "Cut and Color for a Cure" event benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Brady got his hair dyed red and orange.
rock riley
#Bucs #TomBrady got his hair colored and colored some teammates hair at Cut and Color for a Cure.
Benefiting National Pediatric Cancer Foundation
It's certainly quite the look and yet another entry into Brady's long history of hairstyles. The 44-year-old is nothing if not an innovator.