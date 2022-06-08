NFL's Biggest Upside Free Agents Who Could Find Homes Before Training Camp

0 of 7

With OTAs well underway, NFL teams are starting to get their first chance to see the holes on their roster on the field.

The on-field work typically focuses on the mental side of the game or the finer points of technique. However, coaching staffs can still get a sense of who might be ready to contribute right away, who will need more time with the playbook and where they might need to add some talent.

That's good news for some of the free agents that have yet to find a home for the 2022 season.

Despite multiple waves of free agency, there are still some players who bring some upside to the table, but there's a reason why each of these players is still on the market. There's no such thing as a guaranteed commodity on the market this time of year.

However, each player still has some upside based on recent production, age and injury history.