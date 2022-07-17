Druw Jones, Son of Braves Legend Andruw, Drafted No. 2 Overall by Diamondbacks

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Outfielder Druw Jones is going to start his professional career with the Arizona Diamondbacks after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

There has been no shortage of hype around Jones, son of five-time MLB All-Star Andruw Jones, leading up to the draft.

MLB.com ranked the 18-year-old as the best prospect in this year's class with two plus-plus tools in his speed and defense.

Coming from the same genes as Andruw, who is one of the best defensive center fielders in MLB history and won 10 career Gold Gloves, Druw's defensive aptitude doesn't come as a surprise.

Even though Jones' offense at this point isn't at the same level as his defense, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that he can become a good hitter in professional baseball.

As noted in MLB.com's scouting report:

"While Jones' right-handed swing is still somewhat of a work in progress, he understands it well, shows the ability to make adjustments and does damage against quality pitching. He already has plenty of bat speed and drives balls to the gaps, and as he fills out his 6'4" frame he should develop plus power. He's a plus-plus runner when he turns on the jets and is capable of beating out ground balls to the left side."

Jones does have a commitment to Vanderbilt, which could make him a difficult sign. The Diamondbacks clearly have confidence they will be able to lure him away from college based on drafting him at this spot.

The Athletic's Keith Law ranked Arizona's system No. 3 overall coming into the season, with one scout describing the group as not having "a great top 10, but it has one of the best top 50s of any other team in baseball."

That may have been underselling things a bit because Alek Thomas has played well enough since being called up on May 8 (.249/.301/.407 in 61 games). The Diamondbacks also include Corbin Carroll on the verge of reaching the big leagues.

Adding Jones to the mix will go a long way toward ensuring that Arizona's farm system brings in true star power, especially as many of the current top prospects start to graduate.

He will eventually join them in the big leagues as the Diamondbacks look to load up in an attempt to build a consistently dominant team capable of competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the National League West.