Mets' Max Scherzer Will Return from Oblique Injury For Tuesday Start vs. Reds

New York Mets right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer is planning on starting Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after missing more than a month because of an oblique injury.

Scherzer, an eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young winner, has gone 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings (eight starts) for the Mets this season. This is his first year with the team after signing a three-year, $130 million contract over the offseason.

The 2019 World Series winner played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers before heading to Flushing.

Scherzer has been sidelined since May 18, when he took himself out of a start against the St. Louis Cardinals after suffering an apparent injury.

One day later, word emerged that Scherzer would go on the injured list with a "moderate to high grade" oblique strain that would cost him six-to-eight weeks, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

On June 4, a team official told Mike Puma of the New York Post that Scherzer's dog bit the pitcher's throwing hand but that it wouldn't cost him more time on the injured list. Scherzer cleared up any confusion.

Scherzer's return will be a boost to the Mets' starting rotation, which has also been without two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in his right scapula) and Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis), although the latter pitcher has since returned. Chris Bassitt was also placed on the injured list on Friday.

The Mets have managed to weather the storm and sit first in the National League East with a 47-29 record. New York can still use Scherzer back and healthy as soon as possible as the team looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Fortunately for them, his return is imminent.