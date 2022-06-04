CM Punk to Undergo Surgery on Undisclosed Injury; AEW Will Name Interim World Champ

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just days after winning the AEW World Championship, CM Punk announced Friday on Rampage he'll have to take time away from the company to undergo surgery on an undisclosed injury.

Punk, 43, confirmed he's planning to eventually return and "prove exactly why I'm the best in the world":

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported AEW will crown an interim champion while the Chicago native is on the mend. A battle royal will be held Wednesday on Dynamite for a shot to face Jon Moxley for one of the spots in the main event at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, where the interim belt will be up for grabs.

