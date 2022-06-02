DeShawn Stevenson Auctioning 2011 NBA Title Ring From Mavericks' Win vs. LeBron, Heat

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former Mavericks guard DeShawn Stevenson is auctioning off his 2010-11 NBA title ring from Dallas' victory over LeBron James and the Miami Heat, and the price is already pretty high for the special piece of memorabilia.

Stevenson's ring, which is being sold through SCP Auctions, has reached a bid in excess of $30,000.

The 10K gold ring includes more than 130 brilliant-cut diamonds, according to SCP Auctions. There are 31 diamonds that surround the Mavs logo in the center of the ring to commemorate the team's 31st season in the NBA.

One side of the ring features the team's motto, "The time is now," accompanied by the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and the opposite side includes Stevenson's name and number.

The Mavericks' 2011 Finals win is their first and only NBA title. They defeated the Portland Trail Blazers (six games), Los Angeles Lakers (four games) and Oklahoma City Thunder (five games) en route to the NBA Finals, where they defeated the Heat in six games.

Stevenson appeared in 21 playoff games for the team during that run, making 18 starts. He averaged 4.5 points per game.

The auction runs until Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.