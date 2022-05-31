Former NFL RB Jay Ajayi Receives Settlement for $5M Loss-of-Value Insurance Policy

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5 million loss-of-value insurance policy after a torn ACL effectively ended his career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ajayi finally settled a yearslong back-and-forth with his insurance company. Ajayi played only three more games after tearing his ACL in 2018.

A 2016 Pro Bowler with the Miami Dolphins, Ajayi's NFL career lasted only 45 games. He rushed for 2,546 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles after being taken in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Ajayi made $3.9 million over the course of his NFL career.

Players regularly take out insurance policies that cover them for career-ending injuries, but those cases can often be fraught with trouble when a player attempts to make a comeback. Ajayi signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in 2019 after suffering his ACL injury a year prior but was released after three games. He did not sign another NFL contract.

Since leaving the NFL, Ajayi has embarked on an esports career, signing with the Philadelphia Union in 2020.