    Roger Clemens' Youngest Son Kody Called up by Detroit Tigers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 30, 2022

    Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Detroit Tigers called up 26-year-old infielder and outfielder Kody Clemens to the major leagues on Monday, according to ESPN

    Clemens is the youngest son of former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens. 

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis. 

