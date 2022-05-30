NBA Finals 2022 Odds: Stephen Curry, Warriors Favored Over Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After a surprisingly easy trip through the Western Conference playoffs, the Golden State Warriors are favored to win the NBA title over the Boston Celtics.

According to Fanduel, the Warriors are listed at -160 for the upcoming seven-game series ($160 bet to win $100). The Celtics are +130 ($100 bet wins $130) after defeating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston has impressed during the postseason, especially defensively, but the team needed seven games to beat the Heat. That came after another grueling seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 2. The Warriors, conversely, have gone 12-4 in the postseason and knocked out the Dallas Mavericks in just five games during the Western Conference Finals.

The Celtics will have just three days of rest before Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors will have been off a full week by that time.

Besides being fresher, the Warriors also enter the final round with significantly more experience at this level.

Golden State's core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson has already appeared in five NBA Finals together, winning three championships.

Boston hasn't been to the finals since 2010, before most players on the roster entered the league.

Key players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have still competed in big playoff games during their careers, while Al Horford has 141 postseason appearances, but the pressure will only grow in the upcoming series.

Oddsmakers are also expecting stars Curry and Tatum to lead the way for their respective teams, making them the top options for Finals MVP:

Stephen Curry (+120)

Jayson Tatum (+175)

Jaylen Brown (+1000)

Draymond Green (+1400)

Klay Thompson (+1500)

Curry is yet to win a Finals MVP in his three title runs.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado or Tennessee. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.