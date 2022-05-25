Deshaun Watson Gifts Anthony Walker a Rolex for No. 4 Browns Jersey

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson wore the No. 4 during his time with the Houston Texans, but that was already taken by linebacker Anthony Walker on his new team.

So Watson gifted him with a new Rolex in exchange for the number:

When Watson was traded to the Browns, Walker had volunteered the number without asking for anything in return.

"Yeah, Deshaun said he was coming to Cleveland, I text him 10 seconds later and said, 'Welcome to Cleveland, No. 4,'" Walker told reporters Wednesday. "That was it."

Walker will instead wear No. 5 this season, and he gained a Rolex in the process.

Watson is still facing civil lawsuits from 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct, though two separate grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against him. The NFL investigation into those accusations is also still ongoing and could result in a suspension if the league finds Watson violated its personal conduct policy.